Chicago man faces prison for Utica heroin-fentanyl bust, largest ‘street-level’ seizure in years

A Chicago man is headed to prison after pleading guilty Thursday to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to undercover agents.

Alexander E. Bryant, 30, also listed in Cicero, entered a blind plea in La Salle County Circuit Court to two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, both Class X felonies carrying an extended sentence of nine to 33 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, because the contraband tested positive for fentanyl.

Bryant will appear March 27 for presentation of an agreed sentence before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. The judge warned Bryant that if he fails to show for the agreed sentence, or gets in more trouble, the deal is off and he’ll stand for sentencing.

Bryant will have an opportunity to address Ryan on March 27.

Bryant was charged after the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team arranged for two controlled buys on May 9 and July 25 at Love’s in Utica. Both times, Bryant swapped jeweler bags full of heroin in exchange for $500 in cash.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Ryan Cantlin said in open court that the amounts tested came to 15.1 grams (0.033 pounds), each putting Bryant just above the Class X threshold.

However, court records and previous open-court statements indicated the July seizure was more than 57 grams. Tri-DENT said then it was the largest street-level seizure in recent memory.