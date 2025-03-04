Princeton police officers receive life-saving awards

Princeton police officers Kelsey Kowalski (left) and Alejandro Jaramillo were honored Tuesday, March 4, 2025, during the Princeton City Council meeting. (Derek Barichello)

Facing a life-and-death situation with a female who was found unresponsive and unconscious, Princeton police officers Kelsey Kowalski and Alejandro Jaramillo acted without hesitation to perform life-saving measures.

For their quick and decisive actions, the duo was honored Tuesday with live-saving awards from the Princeton Police Department. Police Chief Tom Kammerer presented the awards to open the Princeton City Council meeting.

Kammerer said a woman with suicidal ideations who also had taken an unknown pill had been traveling to Princeton. Kowalski located the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, Kammerer said.

“On approaching the vehicle, Officer Kowalski attempted to make contact with a female that was unresponsive, unconscious and had shallow breathing,” Kammerer said.

Kowalski requested EMS. Realizing the vehicle was locked, Kowalski used her window breaking tool on the passenger side window to gain entry and administer first aid. Once entrance was gained Kowalski and Jaramillo were able to remove the woman from the vehicle.

The officers began life-saving measures, including the usage of three doses of Narcan before EMS arrived.

“Because of the quick and decisive action of officer Kowalski and Jaramillo, the female survived and was transported to the hospital,” Kammerer said.

The police officers received applause.

“As a council, we’re so proud of you,” said Mayor Ray Mabry.