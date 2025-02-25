Coldest Night of the Year raises more than $25k for county’s homeless shelters

More than 100 participated Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in the Coldest Night of the Year Walk fundraiser in downtown Ottawa to benefit the Illinois Valley to Deliver Shelter. The agency announced the event raised a total of $26,500 for the county’s homeless shelters in Ottawa and Peru. (Derek Barichello)

The Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter announced its Coldest Night of the Year event held Saturday raised a total of $26,500 for the county’s homeless shelters in Ottawa and Peru.

The community came together in a remarkable show of support, the agency said in a Tuesday news release.

In total, 163 participants braved the February weather to walk in solidarity with those facing homelessness. An additional 20 volunteers provided assistance at the beginning and a warm meal after the walk. Through donations, $23,100 was raised online, with another $3,400 collected at the event — bringing the total funds above $25,000.

The event saw 23 teams rallying for the cause, with the highest five fundraising teams including Team Carus, Advantech Corporation, Open Table Church Walking Wonders, First Methodist Church of Ottawa and Ottawa Catholic Community.

“Every team and individual participant played a vital role in making a difference, and IV PADS extends heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed,” the agency said in its news release.

A growing crisis: The impact of support

The Coldest Night of the Year is more than just a walk —it’s a reminder of the hardships faced by individuals experiencing homelessness in the community. The funds raised directly support IV PADS' mission to provide food, shelter and pathways to stability for those in need.

As the shelters move through February 2025, they want to share an update on services: 562 individuals were served in the season ending May 2024.

Since Aug. 1, the facilities have assisted 463 individuals, including 42 families and 98 children. The shelters have provided 72,206 meals to those in need. Additionally, 105 individuals have secured housing with assistance and 109 individuals have gained employment through support services.

In just January and February, 75 new individuals sought shelter — highlighting the increasing demand for emergency housing.

“These numbers are more than statistics — they represent real people, each with a story, a struggle and a hope for a better future,” Executive Director of IV PADS Carol Alcorn said in a news release. “The generosity of this community, demonstrated through events like Coldest Night of the Year, is truly life-changing. These funds will help us provide warmth, safety and a path forward for those who have nowhere else to turn, as well as long-term solutions like the construction of a new facility in Ottawa to better serve the needs of our community.”

For more information, to donate or to get involved, visit www.ivpads.com.