Bureau County 4-H youth participate in horse judge contest

The following Bureau County 4-H youth participated in the contest (from left) Gabby Carden, Olivia Erjavsek, Gretchen Carden, Quincy Hochstatter, and Payton Frueh. Quincy Hochstatter placed 7th in the individual non-reasons division, and the Bureau County 4-H team placed 6th in the non-reasons division. (Photo provided by Sarah Poignant)

Bureau County 4-H youth attended the Illinois 4-H Horse Judging Contest, held Feb. 2, at Black Hawk College East.

This contest allowed 4-Hers to demonstrate their knowledge of equine-related subject matter in a competitive setting. Participants evaluated six classes of horses, including at least two halter classes, with youth 14 years and older also competing in the Reasons division, where they provided oral justifications for their placements.

Horse judging competitions challenge youth to refine their observation, decision-making and communication skills while deepening their understanding of horse evaluation criteria. Through 4-H, young people passionate about horses can participate in educational contests related to the equine industry, regardless of horse ownership. These programs enhance knowledge of horse health, breed characteristics, management, and feeding.In addition, youth gain life skills such as objective reasoning, decision-making, public speaking and learning how to work as a team.

The following Bureau County 4-H youth participated in the contest Gabby Carden, Olivia Erjavsek, Gretchen Carden, Quincy Hochstatter and Payton Frueh. Quincy Hochstatter placed seventh in the individual non-reasons division, and the Bureau County 4-H team placed sixth in the non-reasons division. To learn more about Bureau County 4-H, contact the local Extension Program Coordinator, Sarah Poignant. Poignant can be contacted by calling 815-875-2878 or at poignant@illinois.edu.