Second Story Teen Center in Princeton to receive Home Town Hero Award

Dana and Jeff Van Autreve, co-owners of Second Story Teen Center in Princeton, were recently awarded the Home Town Hero Award.

This project is sponsored by Servpro Peru, Illinois and airs on KWQC and can be viewed Monday, Feb. 24, during the evening news. They were nominated by Bonnie Driver.

The award is given to area individuals who support various activities in local communities making for a better life.

Second Story Teen Center started in 2009 by the Van Autreve for at-risk youth by providing a positive, safe place for teens to gather outside of school. Second Story Teen became a 501c3 non-profit in 2014. It operates as teen drop-in center two nights a week. Scholarships are offered to the teens to further their education. After school programs are offered to help tutoring and educational support. All teens are served a balanced and nutritious meals, mental health wellness, mentoring, food and clothing. Everything provided is 100% free to kids. Second Story is entirely volunteer driven and receives no Federal or state funding.

In 2023 owners and volunteers started a new building fundraising campaign to build a new location that would better serve the youngsters. A capital campaign sponsor benefits is ongoing. More information is available at http://www.secondstoryteencenter.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/secondstoryprinceton/