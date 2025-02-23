Princeton scholastic bowl team wins 1st Three Rivers Conference championship

Princeton High School made history, capturing its first-ever Three Rivers Conference championship in Scholastic Bowl.

Under Head Coach Brody Anderson’s leadership, Princeton showcased knowledge and teamwork to clinch the conference title. This victory marks a significant milestone, as the last time Princeton won a conference championship was during the NCIC era under former coach Tameran Polowy.

“This conference title is a testament to our players' dedication and hard work,” Anderson said. “It’s a moment of great pride for our school and community, proving that perseverance and teamwork lead to success.”

The junior varsity team also had an impressive season, finishing second in the conference. Their season concluded with a 230-120 victory over Sherrard.

“We had an excellent season with complete victory in our last several matches,” assistant coach Wendy Fredrickson said. “I am so pleased with the effort these students have put forth to become as formidable as they are. As I now think of these players moving up to varsity next year, I know they will help maintain the formidable lineup.”

JV ends its season 38-13.