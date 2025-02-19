La Salle plans water system, wastewater treatment improvements at no rate increases

Terry Boyer, Vice President of Donohue & Associates, who will oversee the projects gave a brief description of each project before opening up the floor to comments from the aldermen and residents. (Maribeth Wilson)

The city of La Salle held two public hearings Tuesday on proposed improvements to the city’s water treatment plant and water system.

There are no rate increases planned for water or sewer services, as the city anticipates being able to repay the loan without burdening residents.

Terry Boyer, vice president of Donohue & Associates, who will oversee the projects, gave a brief description of each project before opening up the floor to comments from the aldermen and residents.

For the proposed water system improvements the city qualifies for a hardship rate, meaning it will receive a reduced interest rate and partial principal forgiveness. For the wastewater treatment plant the city proposed utilizing the water and sewer fund.

During public comment concerns were raised about the current water quality. Residents who were unable to attend have 10 days to send in comments to the city or the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Alderman Jim Bacidore asked Boyer if the water out of the potential new deep water well would be any better than the current water.

“The quality will be different,” Boyer said. “So, source water control is very important. It will typically have a completely different characteristic.”

The proposed well would be dedicated to going through the treatment plant.

City Engineer Brian Brown said it was important to note that the city’s water quality meets all state standards and the improvements were meant to be more proactive.

“We don’t have bad water,” he said. “As it currently is.”

Boyer agreed, saying when he brought in the sub consultant and corrosion control engineers last week they emailed him to say La Salle has a very well run system.

“They were really impressed with the operation,’ he said.

Dena Hicks, a La Salle resident, asked if there was a chance the loans would not be approved.

“The loan should be approved,” Boyer said. “So, the question is do they get on the public list this year.”

The information below was taken from the informational packets provided at the hearings.

Water System:

The potential project will consist of a new deep water well, wellhouse, replacement of the high service pumps at the water treatment plant, a new HMO chemical system, a new redundant aeration and detention basin, replacement of the industrial raw water pumps and their VFD’s, a new dehumidifier and emergency generator for the water treatment plant as well as the replacement of 22 hydrants and 24 valves in the distribution system.

The project is estimated to begin in December 2025 and end in June 2027, with a project cost estimate of $9.7 million.

The project will be financed through the IEPA Public Water Supply Loan Program with an interest rate of 1.87%, which for a 20 year loan would have an annual repayment of $582,188.

However as stated above, the city qualifies for a hardship rate of 1% and partial loan forgiveness.

The environmental impact of the project includes construction related impacts such as construction related noise, blowing dust, air emissions, soil erosion and minor traffic disruptions. The temporary impacts will be minimized through provisions defined in the contract.

Wastewater Treatment Plant:

The potential project will consist of removal of the sludge from the storage lagoon for the South Plant, a new building and process equipment for excess flow facility disinfection, new collection box, replacement of primary sludge pumps and SCADA system upgrades.

The project is estimated to begin December 2025 and end January 2027, with an estimated project cost of $4.4 million.

The project will be financed through PWSLP with an interest rate of 1.87%, which for a 20 year loan would have an annual repayment of $262,489.

The city proposed utilizing funds from its water and sewer fund.

All construction will take place on city owned property and the environmental impact of the project includes construction related impacts such as construction related noise, blowing dust, air emissions, soil erosion and minor traffic disruptions. The temporary impacts will be minimized through provisions defined in the contract.

To provide public comment contact Bureau of Water Project Manager Fred Blanford at Illinois Environmental Protection Agency 1021 N. Grand Ave East. PO Box. 19276 in Springfield or call at 217-782-2027.