Seneca house fire contained to crawl space, bedroom

Firefighters contained a fire Monday to the crawl space area and a single bedroom of a single-family home on the 300 block of South Market Street in Seneca.

Firefighters contained a fire Monday to the crawl space area and a single bedroom of a single-family home on the 300 block of South Market Street in Seneca.

There were no injuries, but the fire resulted in property damage, said Deputy Chief Nick Roseland.

Seneca Fire and EMS responded at about 10 a.m. to find no smoke or flames showing. Seneca and mutual aid fire companies were able to locate the small fire in the crawl space that extended into a bedroom wall, Roseland said. Crews extinguished the fire before it spread to the rest of the home.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental with no suspicious activity, Roseland said. An investigation is ongoing to determine origin and cause.

Morris, Marseilles, Mazon, MABAS 15 Fire Investigation Team, Grundy County Dispatch, Seneca Police Department and Seneca public works assisted in the response.