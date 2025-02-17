Princeton bridal shop to close, with plans to reopen

Sean Philip Bridals is closing in Princeton, but will reopen at a new location. (Scott Anderson)

Sean Philip Bridals is closing in Princeton, but will reopen at a new location.

“Thank you for all of your support these past few years,” read a post on the business’ social media. “We have loved every single moment watching faces light up with ‘the one’ gowns and smiled a lot when the prom boys put together a unique tuxedo combination.”

Sean Philip will operate by appointment only for brides looking to purchase samples off the sales floor. Brides are asked to email seanphilipbridals@gmail.com.

Zepha and Shawn Gerber opened the business in 2021.

The last day is Saturday, March 29. The new location has not been announced.

