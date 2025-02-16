Reddick library to host pre-Civil War quilts program

Connie Martin stands next to her replica Underground Railroad quilts Tuesday, June 26, 2024, after her presentation at the Streator Public Library. (Photo provided by Pam Riss)

Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Connie Martin will give a presentation at the Reddick Public Library in Ottawa as she shares the stories passed down by her great-grandmother, Lizzie, detailing how her family survived the antebellum period though trials and tribulations.

The program is scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, geared toward adults.

She will explain how they used quilts containing hidden codes and secret messages to assist both white and black abolitionists in guiding enslaved people to freedom through the Underground Railroad to Canada. During this presentation, Martin shares 18 different quilt patterns in replica quilts and refers to a book her mother, Clarice Boswell, wrote about their family called, Lizzie’s Story: A Slave Family’s Journey to Freedom.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Go to https://www.reddicklibrary.org/ for more information.

11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 17: President’s Day STEM, kindergarten through second grade. Celebrate President’s Day with an engaging story and a fun activity. Create your own version of either the Washington Monument or the Lincoln Memorial using macaroni.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “We Solve Murders” by Richard Osman will be discussed at this librarian-led book club. New members are always welcome to join. Book Summary: Retired investigator, Steve Wheeler, is enjoying the quiet retired life until his private security officer daughter-in-law sends him an SOS to help her when a dead body, a bag of money, and a killer unexpectedly lead her in a breakneck race around the world.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what quest your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18: LEGO Club, all ages. Do you love to build with LEGOs? Then this program is for you. We will pick a theme and you’ll build your own creation to match. LEGO creations will be on display in the children’s department.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9 months to 3 years. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19: Slowing Down with Amy Tan: Illinois Libraries Present National Humanities Medal winner and bestselling author of “The Joy Luck Club,” Amy Tan joins the group to share on work and reflect on the wonder of slowing down and savoring the quiet moments. Her connection to nature is captured in her latest, “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” a collection of sketches and essays which debuted at No. 1 on both the New York Times and the Indie bestseller list. To register for this virtual program, go to https://bit.ly/ILP_AmyTan or scan the QR code. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20: Simple Circuits, third through sixth grades. Complete a simple circuit challenge with items found around the house. This event is for children in third through sixth grades. Registration is required as spots are limited due to the availability of supplies.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.