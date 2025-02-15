Officer Brian Zebron gets a surprise for school resource officer appreciation day

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron, of the Peru Police Department, poses for a group photo with students, faculty and staff from SOAR on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, after his surprise for School Resource Officer appreciation day. (Maribeth Wilson)

“He makes everyone happy.”

“He cares about us and wants us all to do well in school.”

“He makes me feel safe.”

“He’s like the best school resource officer ever.”

These are just some of the sentiments expressed by the students at La Salle / Putnam County Educational Alliance for Special Education and the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Regional Office of Education 35 about their school resource officer.

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron , of the Peru Police Department, has been an SRO for a little more than a year, but the impact he has made on the students, the faculty and staff has been immeasurable.

“He has created a whole new climate and culture for our program — not only the program but the building,” ROE 35 Academy Principal Jennifer Ferguson said. “Kids are excited to come to school.”

On Friday, the school surprised Zebron with a gift and two large canvas signed by every adult and child at SOAR for SRO appreciation day, which is celebrated on Feb. 15.

SOAR High School Teacher Samantha Munks, who planned the surprise, said Zebron is a phenomenal addition to both schools— as is Haven (the school’s comfort dog).

“It’s just amazing,” she said. “What he’s done with these kids. You know a lot of these kids don’t have the best rapport with officers … all the kids just adore him.”

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron and Haven walk into to SOAR students surprising him for School Resource Appreciation Day on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Peru. (Maribeth Wilson)

Zebron said he was amazed by the surprise — and also the fact as a former detective, he didn’t see it coming.

“It’s just so incredible to see the kids truly smiling, having fun and showing their appreciation,” he said.

Dalton Wolgast, a fourth grader, said he believes Zebron is a hard worker and kind to be around.

“It’s nice to see that he’s the one keeping us safe,” he said. “He helps out the other students when they’re mad or sad.”

Multiple students from ROE and L.E.A.S.E said Zebron provides a safe space for them to bring any concerns or issues they may be having.

“What I like about ‘Zebby’ is he is an easy guy to talk to,” sophomore Lexi B. said. “On my first day here he made me feel really welcomed. He sat down across from me and started up a conversation of common interest and it was really easy to connect with him.”

“He’s a really good guy,” seventh grader Edward Rogers said. “He lets us roll dice and stuff like that.”

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron and Haven pose for a photo with students, faculty and staff after being surprised for School Resource Officer Appreciation Day on Friday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Peru. (Maribeth Wilson)

L.E.A.S.E Principal Janelle Gustafson said one thing that has really made a difference in having Zebron is his demeanor.

“He can talk to students in a crisis and help them get their mind off of things,” she said. “Just how calming he has been and then the addition of Haven has also made a difference. It’s just something that has really helped the students when they’re having moments of crisis.”

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said Zebron took the SRO position last year, with the ambition to help the students and staff succeed everyday in any way that he could.

“I think it’s safe to say he surpassed any expectations,” she said. “He’s brought not only programs, presentations and Haven into the school but also a sense of security and peace for everyone there. He is truly in the perfect position.”

Zebron said it’s huge to know he has been able to make a difference in some of the students’ lives and encourage them to enjoy school by having fun.

“When we’re young we all look up to someone and I’m not saying they look up to me, but to have someone to talk to, be able to listen, to hear their bad days and their good days too it means a lot to me.”

“Just to know that I’m a small part of that now for some of these kids means the world to me.”