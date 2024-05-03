Meet Peru Police Department’s newest recruit, Haven

The newest recruit at the Peru Police Department is an 8-week-old St. Bernard.

The pup, was brought home by her partner School Resource Officer Brian Zebron on Tuesday and has already captured the hearts of the community.

“The kids just love seeing her,” Zebron said. “You can see their eyes light up, you can just see that big change in behavior and that’s what really what I want with the dog is someone who is going to allow kids and adults to come up and pet them and have fun.”

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office paid for the full cost of the dog. The approximate cost is about $2,175. Zebron will complete the training, as there is no certification right now, for a comfort dog.

La Salle State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said comfort dogs are important aspects of any community.

“It’s great for the young kids,” he said. “You don’t know what’s going on in their home, and to come to school, if they have a problem and either see Rookie (Ottawa’s comfort dog) or Haven comes into the picture, it helps them, it soothes them and that’s worth a lot.”

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron poses for a photo Friday, May 3, 2024, with Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond holding Peru's newest recruit Haven, standing next to La Salle State's Attorney Joe Navarro. (Maribeth Wilson)

The pup was given her name, Haven, by the La Salle/Putnam County Educational Alliance for Special Education and the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Regional Office of Education 35 students.

The students were given a list of three names that had been dwindled down from the 18 to 20 suggestions, provided by the La Salle State’s Attorney’s Office, ROA 35 Academy, Peru Police and LEASE.

Zebron said he provided the students with the names’ meanings and students were able to fill in a name if they wished. Haven won by four votes. Daisy and Rosie tied for second, and Ruby was fourth.

“When you look up what Haven means it’s a place of safety or refuge, which is really what we want,” Zebron said. “So, the name kind of fits perfect.”

In three days, Haven has managed to live up to her name – being deployed twice to assist students in need.

“She has truly helped an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old student that was having a hard time,” Zebron said. “That’s a big part of why we wanted a dog like this because if you look at the COVID era, some of the kids growing up there is a lot of mental health issues.”

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron stands with La Salle State's Attorney Joe Navarro and Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond while holding Peru's newest recruit Haven on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Maribeth Wilson)

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said Haven’s presence will bring endless benefits to the community, especially during the summer whenever a need arises.

“She’ll be able to come out and just from mere presence put a smile on people’s faces,” she said. “She creates calm and comfort to people who may be in need. Even people that don’t know they are in need of that.”

Raymond said the department is hoping to have more community involvement with Haven to attend different events, potentially meet and greets.

The department will accept donations for food, veterinary appointments, and other supplies.