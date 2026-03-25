Princeton High School drama department presents ‘The Addams Family Musical’

Members of the Princeton High School Drama Department cast perform in "The Addams Family Musical: School Edition." The spring musical will be presented Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. (Photo provided by Megan Olson)

The Princeton High School drama department will present “The Addams Family Musical: School Edition” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the high school, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

“The Addams Family Musical: School Edition” tells the story of Wednesday Addams, who has grown up and fallen in love with a smart, sweet, normal man from a respectable family. When she confides in her dad, Gomez, she begs him not to tell her mom, Morticia. Gomez is forced to do something he’s never done before: keep a secret from his wife. Everything changes for the Addams family as they host dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his parents.

The cast features Bianka Nickelsen as Wednesday, Mia Sluis as Morticia, Andrew Stocking as Gomez, Mo Franklin as Pugsley, Lincoln Frost as Uncle Fester, Angela Frost as Grandma Addams, Jackson Drozda as Lurch, Tyler VandeVenter as Lucas Beineke, Elin Workman as Alice Beineke and James Schillaci as Mal Beineke. The rest of the class includes Anna Boughton, Eliana Carlson, Emma Carlson, Hanna Claiborne, Aishwarya Gheewala, Zach Harris, Tricia Kloepping, Grace Nesbitt, Aliyah Ringenberg, Lily Simpson, Alyssa Stewart, Kymber Thompson, Piper Wempe and Giavanna Weyer.

Tickets cost $10 and can be bought at the school.