Brush fire near Holiday Hills on Wednesday causes smoke plume

A brush fire in Holiday Hills on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, left a plume of black smoke in the air that could be seen for miles. (Photo provided by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District)

A brush and rubbish fire Wednesday in Holiday Hills put a column of black smoke in the air that could be seen for miles, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Fire officials reminded residents that the dry spring weather creates optimal conditions for brush and vegetation fires to quickly spread out of control. “Please use extreme caution and follow your local open-burning ordinances and regulations,” according to a news release.

Firefighters were called about 2 p.m. for a brush fire in the 2100 block of South River Road, at the edge of Holiday Hills, according to officials.

When crews arrived on the scene about eight minutes later, they found several acres burning in an area that included rubbish, heavy equipment, recreational vehicles, semitrailers, pallets and used tires, according to the release.

The property owner was using heavy machinery to control the fire’s spread, and firefighters assisted in controlling the flames. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Rangers were on the scene to help, too, as the fire was approaching a nearby state park and residential property, according to the release.

A brush fire in Holiday Hills on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, left a plume of black smoke in the air that could be seen for miles. (Photo provided by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District)

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to about 5 acres with no civilian or firefighter injuries reported by officials.

Earlier Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a special statement for McHenry County warning of the increased fire risk because of dry, windy conditions.