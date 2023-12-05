New Peru school resource officer sworn-in

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond swears in Brian Zebron as a school resource officer for the Peru Police Department on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, during the Peru City Council meeting. (Maribeth Wilson)

Brian Zebron was sworn-in as school resource officer for the Peru Police Department during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Zebron will be the SRO for the La Salle/Putnam County Educational Alliance for Special Education and the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Regional Office of Education 35. Representatives from the organizations requested an SRO during a September Public Services Committee Meeting.

L.E.A.S.E. and ROE 35 will be responsible for 75% of the officer’s pay, while the city will make up the other 25% of the salary.

Zebron said he became a conservation police officer because he loves the outdoors. After listening to his radio he heard calls at the time he considered a little more important and wanted to help other people so he made the switch to a sheriff’s deputy.

Zebron graduated from North Central Technical College Police Academy in 1996. He began his career as a law enforcement park ranger in Central Wisconsin and later worked for the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. Afterward, he accepted a job with the La Salle Police Department, where he worked for more than 26 years, before retiring as an administrative sergeant in 2023.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said during his time with the La Salle Police Department Zebron was assigned to the narcotics division and investigated well more than 3,000 narcotics cases resulting in the seizure of multi-millions of dollars worth of drugs.

Zebron also has extensive work experience on several multi-jurisdictional assignments, such as canine officer, interstate highway drug interdiction officer, drug task officer and undercover operations.

Given his experience, Zebron is a qualified court expert in the areas of police dogs and narcotics. He teaches classes in courtroom testimony for police officers and is a certified police instructor.

Zebron said he wanted to make the switch to SRO because both of his parents were teachers, so he “kind of” grew up in the environment.

“I’m excited to meet the kids and talk to them and see their stories,” he said. “Because everyone has a different story. Just to try to help them with anything I can.”

Raymond said she has worked with Zebron closely throughout her career in different areas and believes he will excel in the position.

“He’s always up for a challenge and looking for new things to enhance his career,” she said. “I think he is the perfect person for this job.”

Zebron started with the Peru Police Department on Nov. 27, but will still have to complete the School Resource Training Academy in Peoria.