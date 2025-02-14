IVCC’s Medical Assisting program earns accreditation

Illinois Valley Community College’s Medical Assisting program has earned initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Medical Assisting program has earned initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.

Dean of Health Professions Heather Seghi called the accreditation “a gold standard” that gives students confidence in their training and signals to potential employers that graduates meet nationally recognized competencies.

Kaity Ritter, program coordinator and instructor, said graduates are eligible to earn a nationally recognized certified medical assistant credential through the American Association of Medical Assistants, the gold standard organization in the field.

Seeking accreditation is voluntary and can take years to achieve. IVCC’s journey began in 2020, when it launched the program. Seghi and Ritter documented and met rigorous standards set by the CAAHEP in collaboration with the Medical Assisting Education Review Board.

Ritter’s tireless efforts were key to ensuring that the program met and exceeded the necessary standards, Seghi said. The process included a site visit in August, when evaluators’ findings noted only minor recommendations. Over two days, accreditation visitors conducted a thorough review of curriculum, facilities, faculty credentials and overall program effectiveness, Ritter and Seghi said.

Medical assistants perform a wide range of administrative and clinical tasks in hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities or private practices. They take patients' medical histories, measure vital signs, assist providers with patient examinations, schedule appointments, prepare laboratory samples and more.

“It is a fantastic long-term career or a starting point if you want to be in health care but are not exactly sure where. No two days will be the same, and you will have the opportunity to find an area of health care you love,” Ritter said.

Seghi said the Health Professions Division’s goal is to gain accreditation for every program by 2027.

“Each accreditation elevates our programs, strengthens our graduates' career prospects and enhances the trust that employers and the community place in IVCC.”

Applications for the fall program are being accepted through May 1 but may be accepted until seats are filled. The program is completed in three semesters. For information, email kaity_ritter@ivcc.edu or visit ivcc.edu/programsbyareaofstudy/cma.php.