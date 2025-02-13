Serena Cafe to reopen under new ownership

The Serena Cafe is reopening under new ownership.

Sam and Serena Witz will reopen the Serena icon Wednesday, March 5.

The menu will include breakfast grain bowls, potato and corn cakes, paninis, salads, and coffee, among other items.

“Serena loves crafting, crocheting, reading and board games, so we hope to offer the cafe as a space to share these pastimes with you all by way of our game collection and lending library,” Sam Witz wrote on the business’ Facebook page. “I am a singer and musician in my free time, so I hope to offer an opportunity to serenade you all from time to time, and hopefully find ways to host fellow musicians in the area by way of the piano and guitars we’ve brought to the cafe.”

The Serena building, 2274 E. Route 52, dates back to the late 1800s. It was first used as a tavern until the township was voted dry. It’s been a diner since 1938.

“Here’s to the future, and the enduring legacy of the Serena Cafe,” Witz wrote.

Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

