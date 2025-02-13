La Salle County Board tries to block Utica-area solar farm; it didn’t work

The La Salle County Board passed a rare roll call: eight “yes” votes, one “no” vote (Bill Brown, R-Utica) and with 17 members abstaining or voting “present.” (Scott Anderson)

The topic was whether to grant petitions for a 76-acre solar farm in Utica Township. Several board members are unhappy with the growing number of acres devoted to solar panels instead of being cultivated.

The petitioners, however, could sue the county for blocking it. So the board tried an end-around to kill the project without actually voting against it.

It didn’t work. La Salle County attorneys huddled and then concluded that the abstentions didn’t count, leaving the binding tally at 8-1 in favor of the project.

“I would suggest you do some more research,” Doug Trager, D-Ottawa, said in objection.