February 13, 2025
Lincoln Trail Conference girls tournament postponed to Thursday

By Kevin Hieronymus
Lincoln Trail Conference logo

The Lincoln Trail Conference girls basketball tournament finals have been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday due to the forecast for a winter storm.

Monmouth United and Knoxville are scheduled to play for third place at 6 p.m. followed by Abingdon-Avon vs. Wethersfield for the championship at 7:30 p.m.

Wethersfield athletic director Tom McGunnigal said he has contingency plan to play on Friday night if necessary.

“The tournament has been going great and I want to see it come to its conclusion with a champion on Thursday night,” McGunnigal said.

This year’s tournament has been seeded with the top 4 teams automatically meeting in the semifinals. Those games saw Abingdon-Avon defeat Knoxville 58-29 and Wethersfield beat United 43-31.

Bureau Valley, which was playing in its first LTC Tournament, won both of its tournament games, defeating Galva 86-44 and ROWVA-Williamsfield 50-41. The 86-point effort set a school single-game record.

