Lincoln Trail Conference girls tournament postponed to Thursday

The Lincoln Trail Conference girls basketball tournament finals have been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday due to the forecast for a winter storm.

Monmouth United and Knoxville are scheduled to play for third place at 6 p.m. followed by Abingdon-Avon vs. Wethersfield for the championship at 7:30 p.m.

Wethersfield athletic director Tom McGunnigal said he has contingency plan to play on Friday night if necessary.

“The tournament has been going great and I want to see it come to its conclusion with a champion on Thursday night,” McGunnigal said.

This year’s tournament has been seeded with the top 4 teams automatically meeting in the semifinals. Those games saw Abingdon-Avon defeat Knoxville 58-29 and Wethersfield beat United 43-31.

Bureau Valley, which was playing in its first LTC Tournament, won both of its tournament games, defeating Galva 86-44 and ROWVA-Williamsfield 50-41. The 86-point effort set a school single-game record.