Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation to offer 10 prepackaged meals

Want home cooked meals but short on time?

A fundraiser through the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation is offering 10 prepackaged meals, created and prepared by Custom Catering and BBQ. All you need to do is thaw and reheat.

The meals are a great way to save time on meal prep and support the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation, the group said in a news release. It costs $200 and averages $4 a person with each meal feeding five people. Orders and payment are due by Feb. 28.

The menu is: Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Hickory Smoked Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese, Chicken and Biscuits, Smoked Meatloaf, Chicken Fajitas with peppers and onions, Cheesy Ham and Potatoes, Cowboy Baked Beans, Beef Mostaccioli and a soup (flavor to be determined).

Meals will be prepared, packaged and frozen. Meals will be packaged in a sealed box for pickup and can be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. March 31 at the Bureau County Farm Bureau. Pre-registration and payment is required by Feb. 28. Mail or drop off your payment at Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton, IL 61356 or you may pay by phone for a slight service fee at 815-875-6468. Meals must be paid for in full before the farm bureau foundation orders the meals.