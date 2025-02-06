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Illinois Valley

Illinois Valley girls basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Hall All-Stater Kailey Klein scored 2,486 career points for the Lady Devils, ranked No. 2 in the Illinois Valley all-time only behind Seneca great Cindy Kaufman (2,536)/ (BCR file)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Seniors Keighley Davis of Princeton and Macey Gochenaur of Fieldcrest cracked the list of the top 25 all-time girls scoring leaders this season for Illinois Valley schools including the BCR coverage area. Here’s a look at the top 25 as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus:

Name (years played)SchoolPoints
1) Cindy Kaufman (1983-87)Seneca2,536
2) Kailey Klein (2002-06) Hall2,486
3) Jaci Bice (1995-99)Mendota2,111
4) Lexi Loftus (2014-18)LaMoille/Ohio2,029
5) Jolene Bair (1989-93)Neponset1,989
6) Kristina Yedinak (2001-05)Marquette1,855
7) Macy Gochanour (2022-26)Fieldcrest1,828
8) Amy Johnson (1989-93)Ottawa1,781
9) Haley Ruestman (2010-14)Fieldcrest1,765
10) Amelia Bromenschenkel (2017-20)Mendota1,752
11) Keighley Davis (2022-26)Princeton1,689
12) Kaitlyn Davis (2023-27)Marquette1,658
13) Kaitlyn White (2020-24)Fieldcrest1,637
14) Sammy Kromm (1997-01)Mendota1,590
15) Tracy Palm (1985)Putnam County1,558
15 tie) Tracy Farrell (1995-98)Ottawa1,558
17) Kim Hansen (1988-92)Neponset1,530
17 tie) Gina Anglavar (1987-91)LaSalle-Peru1,530
19) Lilly Craig (2020-24)Marquette1,513
20) Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99)Princeton1,506
21) Katie Carls (2003-06)St. Bede1,471
22) Ava Hatton (2020-24)Putnam County1,464
23) Paige Veronda (2014-18)Putnam County1,454
24) Maria Lorenzi (1990-94)St. Bede1,453
25) Ashlyn May (2019-23)Fieldcrest1,446

Notes on players:

Cindy Kaufman was named as the 1987 Miss Illinois Basketball. She scored 33 points in a 54-47 win over Carthage Hancock Central to lead the Irish to the state championship. She played at ISU.

Kailey Klein is the all-time leading scorer (2,140) for Cleveland State University and her No. 23 is retired there.

Jolene Bair led the Lady Zephyrs to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. She played for Illinois Central College’s National Junior College champions.

Amy Johnson played at Michigan.

Amelia Bromenschenkel played for Purdue-Fort Wayne and now coaches at the University of Northern Iowa.

Maria Lorenzi played at Bradley University.

Tiah Romagnoli (PHS '99)

Princeton's Tiah Romagnoli is ranked 20th all time in the Illinois Valley with 1,506 career points. (BCR file photo)

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL