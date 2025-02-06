Illinois Valley girls basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Hall All-Stater Kailey Klein scored 2,486 career points for the Lady Devils, ranked No. 2 in the Illinois Valley all-time only behind Seneca great Cindy Kaufman (2,536)/ (BCR file)

Seniors Keighley Davis of Princeton and Macey Gochenaur of Fieldcrest cracked the list of the top 25 all-time girls scoring leaders this season for Illinois Valley schools including the BCR coverage area. Here’s a look at the top 25 as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus:

Name (years played) School Points 1) Cindy Kaufman (1983-87) Seneca 2,536 2) Kailey Klein (2002-06) Hall 2,486 3) Jaci Bice (1995-99) Mendota 2,111 4) Lexi Loftus (2014-18) LaMoille/Ohio 2,029 5) Jolene Bair (1989-93) Neponset 1,989 6) Kristina Yedinak (2001-05) Marquette 1,855 7) Macy Gochanour (2022-26) Fieldcrest 1,828 8) Amy Johnson (1989-93) Ottawa 1,781 9) Haley Ruestman (2010-14) Fieldcrest 1,765 10) Amelia Bromenschenkel (2017-20) Mendota 1,752 11) Keighley Davis (2022-26) Princeton 1,689 12) Kaitlyn Davis (2023-27) Marquette 1,658 13) Kaitlyn White (2020-24) Fieldcrest 1,637 14) Sammy Kromm (1997-01) Mendota 1,590 15) Tracy Palm (1985) Putnam County 1,558 15 tie) Tracy Farrell (1995-98) Ottawa 1,558 17) Kim Hansen (1988-92) Neponset 1,530 17 tie) Gina Anglavar (1987-91) LaSalle-Peru 1,530 19) Lilly Craig (2020-24) Marquette 1,513 20) Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99) Princeton 1,506 21) Katie Carls (2003-06) St. Bede 1,471 22) Ava Hatton (2020-24) Putnam County 1,464 23) Paige Veronda (2014-18) Putnam County 1,454 24) Maria Lorenzi (1990-94) St. Bede 1,453 25) Ashlyn May (2019-23) Fieldcrest 1,446

Notes on players:

Cindy Kaufman was named as the 1987 Miss Illinois Basketball. She scored 33 points in a 54-47 win over Carthage Hancock Central to lead the Irish to the state championship. She played at ISU.

Kailey Klein is the all-time leading scorer (2,140) for Cleveland State University and her No. 23 is retired there.

Jolene Bair led the Lady Zephyrs to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. She played for Illinois Central College’s National Junior College champions.

Amy Johnson played at Michigan.

Amelia Bromenschenkel played for Purdue-Fort Wayne and now coaches at the University of Northern Iowa.

Maria Lorenzi played at Bradley University.