Illinois Valley girls basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Seniors Keighley Davis of Princeton and Macey Gochenaur of Fieldcrest cracked the list of the top 25 all-time girls scoring leaders this season for Illinois Valley schools including the BCR coverage area. Here’s a look at the top 25 as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus:
|Name (years played)
|School
|Points
|1) Cindy Kaufman (1983-87)
|Seneca
|2,536
|2) Kailey Klein (2002-06)
|Hall
|2,486
|3) Jaci Bice (1995-99)
|Mendota
|2,111
|4) Lexi Loftus (2014-18)
|LaMoille/Ohio
|2,029
|5) Jolene Bair (1989-93)
|Neponset
|1,989
|6) Kristina Yedinak (2001-05)
|Marquette
|1,855
|7) Macy Gochanour (2022-26)
|Fieldcrest
|1,828
|8) Amy Johnson (1989-93)
|Ottawa
|1,781
|9) Haley Ruestman (2010-14)
|Fieldcrest
|1,765
|10) Amelia Bromenschenkel (2017-20)
|Mendota
|1,752
|11) Keighley Davis (2022-26)
|Princeton
|1,689
|12) Kaitlyn Davis (2023-27)
|Marquette
|1,658
|13) Kaitlyn White (2020-24)
|Fieldcrest
|1,637
|14) Sammy Kromm (1997-01)
|Mendota
|1,590
|15) Tracy Palm (1985)
|Putnam County
|1,558
|15 tie) Tracy Farrell (1995-98)
|Ottawa
|1,558
|17) Kim Hansen (1988-92)
|Neponset
|1,530
|17 tie) Gina Anglavar (1987-91)
|LaSalle-Peru
|1,530
|19) Lilly Craig (2020-24)
|Marquette
|1,513
|20) Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99)
|Princeton
|1,506
|21) Katie Carls (2003-06)
|St. Bede
|1,471
|22) Ava Hatton (2020-24)
|Putnam County
|1,464
|23) Paige Veronda (2014-18)
|Putnam County
|1,454
|24) Maria Lorenzi (1990-94)
|St. Bede
|1,453
|25) Ashlyn May (2019-23)
|Fieldcrest
|1,446
Notes on players:
Cindy Kaufman was named as the 1987 Miss Illinois Basketball. She scored 33 points in a 54-47 win over Carthage Hancock Central to lead the Irish to the state championship. She played at ISU.
Kailey Klein is the all-time leading scorer (2,140) for Cleveland State University and her No. 23 is retired there.
Jolene Bair led the Lady Zephyrs to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. She played for Illinois Central College’s National Junior College champions.
Amy Johnson played at Michigan.
Amelia Bromenschenkel played for Purdue-Fort Wayne and now coaches at the University of Northern Iowa.
Maria Lorenzi played at Bradley University.