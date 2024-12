Santa Paws, a fundraiser for local spay/neuter programs and free microchips for La Salle County pets, will be hosted 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marseilles American Legion, 571 Rutland St.

The event will feature arts, crafts and holiday treats. There will be a 50/50, raffles, pet beds, toys, towels, ornaments, a pet food drive for local shelters and other items available.

Go to https://noanimalleftbehind.org/2024-santa-paws for more information.