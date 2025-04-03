Construction resumes on U.S. 6 in La Salle, Peru

Construction resumed Tuesday on U.S. 6 through the cities of La Salle and Peru, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a Tuesday news release. (Scott Anderson)

Construction resumed Tuesday on U.S. 6 through the cities of La Salle and Peru, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The work zone will be from the bridge over the Little Vermilion River in La Salle to 3575 E Street west of Peru. The $6.4 million project is scheduled to be completed this summer, according to the release.

IDOT said in a news release, traffic will be controlled by flaggers when workers are present and side streets may occasionally be closed for short periods of time. In addition, existing traffic signals will be placed on timers, which may cause increased wait times.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic,” according to the release. “To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.”

Work completed in 2024 included; reconstructing of Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk ramps, traffic signal improvements and drainage repairs, according to the release.

Work this year will include road patching, milling and resurfacing, and installing raised reflectors, according to the release. Also, the pavement markings between West Street and Monks Avenue in Peru will be reconfigured from two lanes in each direction to a single lane in each direction with a bidirectional turn lane.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and almost 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation, according to the release.