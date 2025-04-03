Streator High School to perform ‘Six: the Musical Teen Edition,’ April 10-13

Streator High School is set to bring “Six: the Musical Teen Edition” to the stage, complete with a live pit orchestra. This high-energy pop musical reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as fierce, empowered queens telling their own stories. Show dates and times are as follows: 7 p.m. April 10 and 11; and 2 p.m. April 12 and 13. (Photo provided by Angie McKenzie)

Performances will take place April 10-13 at Streator High School, with general admission tickets available at the door for $10. Students can attend for free with a donation to the Bulldog Pantry. Show dates and times are as follows: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 10 and 11; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 12 and 13.

The cast includes Olivia Granados as Catherine of Aragon, Lauren Snyder as Anne Boleyn, Brittan Bradley as Anna of Cleves, Rhiannon Treest as Katherine Howard, and L. Smith as Catherine Parr. Supporting them as the Ladies in Waiting are Joeylynn Arkels, Rebecca Minic, Ellie Nimke, Ellery Laatz and Lily Michael.

The production features a live pit orchestra, showcasing the talents of Simon Ross, Mary Cornwall, Max Fraga, Tyson Kolojay, Kylie Nettleingham and Kylie Simpson. Behind the scenes, the crew includes Madelyn Reum, Maddie Whal, Wyatt Shultz, Kaleb Lawton, Isabelle Mahan and Natalie Hudson.

The show is directed by Kim Freeman, with assistant directors Angie McKenzie and Rob Tyne. Music direction is provided by Wyatt Onsen.

“This show is a powerhouse of music, dance and storytelling,” said director Kim Freeman. “Our students have poured their hearts into this production, and we can’t wait for the community to experience the energy and passion they bring to the stage. This show is more of a rock concert than a musical, which makes it so unique.”