The Sheffield Historical Society will be hosting a Christmas program 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Sheffield Danish Church, 241 E. Atkinson St.

Performers are Charlie GeBeck, Angie GeBeck Hughes, Sue Winger, Mike Bowman, Jena Atkinson, Sandy Turpen, Pat Marquis and Pam Bennett. Pastors Terry Lancastor, James Brown and Father Albert Mung’aho will serve as clergy. Refreshments will be served in the basement of the Methodist Church following the program.