Oglesby chosen by Santa as Magic Mailbox location

For the ninth consecutive year, Santa has sent his Postmaster Elf to officially open the magic mailbox in Oglesby with direct access to the North Pole. (Photo provided by Jacqueline Smith)

For the ninth consecutive year, Santa has sent his Postmaster Elf to officially open the magic mailbox with direct access to the North Pole.

Area children are invited to drop their Christmas lists into the mailbox located in Oglesby’s Senica Square. Save the stamp because no postage is necessary.

Children who include their home address will receive a response from the North Pole Naughty and Nice Department with a personalized letter. In order for the busy elves to complete their correspondence before Christmas, letters must be placed in the mailbox by Dec. 15.