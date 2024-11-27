La Salle Celebration of Lights carriage rides start a new holiday tradition

Tony Troyer guides a team of horses through the Christmas lights on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Rotary Park in La Salle. The Arabian Carriage rides will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 12. Cost is $25 per person. (Scott Anderson)

Visitors have enjoyed the carriage rides through La Salle’s Celebration of Lights so much, organizers have added four more events to keep up with demand.

“Everybody seems to love it,” said Tony Troyer, owner and Operator of T2 Enterprises / Arabian Carriage. “They get super excited when they see the carriages.”

Roughly 400 festive light displays are showcased for the public to enjoy at Rotary Park at 2845 E. Fifth Road in La Salle.

New this year, attendees also can view the lights by registering for a carriage ride for $25 a person or $175 for the entire wagon (up to 10 riders). The carriage was booked originally to run for just three weeks, but with the demand organizers have added four additional dates; Tuesday and Thursdays. Dec. 3, 5,10 and 12. Spots are limited and rides are booking up fast.

Additionally, visitors can listen to holiday songs on The Christmas Station, found at 106.1 FM. It is the exclusive Christmas station for La Salle’s Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park.

Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Director Bill Zens said on Friday the carriage had 90 registered riders, which left two spaces for individual riders – which is why they added the additional four days.

“It’s been one of those things that’s a unique experience,” Zens said. “And I’ve seen posts on social media of people saying they’ve found their new annual family tradition.”

“And it’s been really good for Tony,” he said. “It’s been really good for the city and I think it’s been a nice addition for the community members as well.”

Troyer said he has seen people come from all over Northern Illinois to experience the light display.

“The interest is there,” Troyer said. “We are getting people that have come from Joliet, Morris, Plainfield, just from all over, not just La Salle. You know quite a few have come from like 30 to 40 miles away.”

Public Information Officer Brent Bader said the city always is looking for new ways to expand the Celebration of Lights and glad Tony pitched the idea.

“If it continues to be a success and the public is interested, I do think we’ll have him back again next year,” he said.

Troyer said this year’s experience has been pleasant with help from IVAC promoting the rides and the city being receptive to the idea.

“Overall, the community has come forth and it shows that there’s a market for the carriages,” he said.

Troyer said he hopes the city would want the carriages to be welcomed back next year.

For more information visit the website at https://www.ivaced.org/carriage-rides or call 815-2233-0227. Follow T2 carriages at fb.com/arabiancarriage.