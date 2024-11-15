November 15, 2024
The Christmas Station launches with round-the-clock holiday music on Classic Hits 106

The Christmas Station is the exclusive Christmas station for Celebration of Lights

By Derek Barichello
An aerial view of the second annual Run, Run Rudolph 5K on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 at Rotary Park in La Salle. Around 400 light displays will be showcased this year during the event. The Festival of Lights opens to the public beginning Monday. It will continue through January 1, 2025.

The Christmas Station, found at 106.1 FM, is the exclusive Christmas station for La Salle’s Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park. (Scott Anderson)

Shaw Local Radio’s Classic Hits 106 will transition to 24-hour Christmas music programming beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

The Christmas Station, found at 106.1 FM, is the exclusive Christmas station for La Salle’s Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park. The Celebration of Lights will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1 with special hours the week of Christmas from 5 to 10 p.m. The Christmas station will provide holiday hits as visitors drive through and view the roughly 400 light displays.

Shaw Local Radio will be at the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday night starting Nov. 15 until Christmas. Go to https://www.classichits106.com/ to stream the station.

