Putnam County holds volleyball awards night

Here are the award winners from the Putnam County High School awards night for the 2024 volleyball season.Putnam County's Maggie Spratt (left) was recognized for being Tri-County All-Conference Honorable Mention while Myah Richardson received second-team all-conference recognition. (Photo provided)Sportsmanship award winners for the 2024 Putnam County volleyball season were (from left to right) Paige Tonioni (JV), Cassie Coleman (varsity) and Kennedy Holocker (freshmen). (Photo provided)The varsity volleyball team was recently recognized at the 2024 Putnam County High School volleyball team awards night. (Photo provided)The JV volleyball team was recently recognized at the 2024 Putnam County High School volleyball team awards night. (Photo provided)The freshmen volleyball team was recently recognized at the 2024 Putnam County High School volleyball team awards night. (Photo provided)