Milton Pope honor roll, 2024-2025 1st trimester

Milton Pope School in rural Marseilles announced its honor roll for the first trimester of the 2024-25 school year. Students in fifth through eighth grades who receive all As on their report card are listed on the high honor roll. Students receiving As and Bs are listed on the honor roll.

High honor roll

Fifth grade

Olivia Eib, Elizabeth Herman, Alexis Perry

Sixth grade

Shielisse Bermudez, Liam Blough, Jillian Lambe, William Staszak, Crosby Williamson

Seventh grade

Carter Gibson, Damon Witte

Eighth grade

Lincoln Hebel, Cole Stoudt

Honor roll

Fifth grade

Jacob Ashton, Natalie Cosmutto, Teagan Gibson, Hadley Jackson, Addalyn Morek, Ledger Polancic, Declan Roberts

Sixth grade

Alexandra Aubry, Austin Crisman, Ethan Green, Vincent Jenkover, Sophia Maxwell, Kyle Nelson, Lorna Reese, Carly Stoudt

Seventh grade

Jennifer Coil, Max Eib, Jackson Fort, Louisa Jeppson, Jayden Partridge, Elizabeth Swartz, Landon Taylor

Eighth grade

Shianne Bensa, Aubrey Carrera, Cora Chapman, Drake Mann, Javier Marquez, Kaden Meents, Jack Oslanzi