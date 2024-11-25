Milton Pope honor roll, 2024-2025 1st trimester

Milton Pope School in rural Marseilles announced its honor roll for the first trimester of the 2024-25 school year. Students in fifth through eighth grades who receive all As on their report card are listed on the high honor roll. Students receiving As and Bs are listed on the honor roll.
High honor roll
Fifth grade
Olivia Eib, Elizabeth Herman, Alexis Perry
Sixth grade
Shielisse Bermudez, Liam Blough, Jillian Lambe, William Staszak, Crosby Williamson
Seventh grade
Carter Gibson, Damon Witte
Eighth grade
Lincoln Hebel, Cole Stoudt
Honor roll
Fifth grade
Jacob Ashton, Natalie Cosmutto, Teagan Gibson, Hadley Jackson, Addalyn Morek, Ledger Polancic, Declan Roberts
Sixth grade
Alexandra Aubry, Austin Crisman, Ethan Green, Vincent Jenkover, Sophia Maxwell, Kyle Nelson, Lorna Reese, Carly Stoudt
Seventh grade
Jennifer Coil, Max Eib, Jackson Fort, Louisa Jeppson, Jayden Partridge, Elizabeth Swartz, Landon Taylor
Eighth grade
Shianne Bensa, Aubrey Carrera, Cora Chapman, Drake Mann, Javier Marquez, Kaden Meents, Jack Oslanzi