Free lunch to be served July 12 at Park Place in Streator

A free lunch serving tellerini, salad, dessert and a beverage will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

A free lunch serving tellerini, salad, dessert and a beverage will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal is free and the public is invited to attend. The meal will have dine-in or carryout options.

The Free Lunch Program is sponsored by Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions and is held the second Saturday of each month. Saturday’s meal will be hosted by the First Methodist Church.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, contact Karyn at 815-674-3931.