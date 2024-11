Illinois Valley Community College campuses in Oglesby and Ottawa will be closed for Thanksgiving break from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Classes and operations will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.