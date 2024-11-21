Sandwich tops hosts for second win at Somonauk’s Humes Breakout: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Sandwich 41, Somonauk/Leland 21: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout on Wednesday, the host Bobcats fell to 0-2 with the loss to the Indians.

Alayla Harris scored 12 points for Sandwich (2-1), with Hannah Treptow adding eight.

“Tonight we learned a few lessons about focus, energy and playing as team. The defense stayed strong all night but we struggled to find a flow on offense,” Somonauk/Leland coach Jason Zaleski said.

Plano 63, Newark 13: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Norsemen were unable to get going against the Reapers and slipped to 0-3.

Aurora Central Catholic 55, La Salle-Peru 21: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Cavaliers were defeated.