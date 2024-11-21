Man found dead at decommissioned Cherry Mine identified

A man reported missing from the Champaign area has been identified as the individual found dead June 8 at the decommissioned Cherry Mine, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said Thursday in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

A man reported missing from the Champaign area has been identified as the person found dead June 8 at the decommissioned Cherry Mine, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said Thursday in a news release.

Jaylyon Anthony Rucker, 20, was reported missing on March 24 from the Champaign area, according to police records.

Reed said the case is an active murder investigation and urged anyone from the public to come forward with information to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office – Investigative Unit. Call 815-875-3344 to contact the sheriff’s office.

“A Crimestoppers reward will also be made available for information that leads to an arrest,” he said.

Authorities first mentioned homicide after the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Valley Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Sept. 17 in the 300 block of North Steele Street in Cherry.

Reed previously told Shaw Local News Network an autopsy was conducted on the man on June 11.

Deputies were dispatched to the mine at 3:54 p.m. on June 8 for the discovery.

Reed said the case remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.