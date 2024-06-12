Autopsy completed on remains found at Cherry Mine, no further information available

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday on the remains discovered outside the village of Cherry at the decommissioned Cherry Mine, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said. (Scott Anderson)

It’s not known if or when an identification will be available, nor the sex, of the individual.

“The body was severely decomposed,” Reed said.

A death investigation is ongoing after human remains were discovered June 8 at the abandoned Cherry Mine, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to the mine about 3:54 p.m. Saturday for the discovery of human remains, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Reed said no further information is available at this time.

The death investigation is ongoing with the Bureau County Coroner with Illinois State Police assisting the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.