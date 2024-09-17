Body found at Cherry mine on June 8 leads to homicide investigation

Authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday into the body discovered at the decommissioned Cherry Mine on June 8, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said Tuesday in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Valley Special Response Team executed the warrant in the 300 block of North Steele Street in Cherry, Reed said.

Reed said the warrant was regarding the homicide of the unidentified male whose skeletal remains were found at the Cherry Mine. Tuesday’s news release was the first mention of homicide by authorities since the discovery.

Reed previously told Shaw Local News Network an autopsy was conducted June 11 on the remains. Deputies were dispatched to the mine at about 3:54 p.m. on June 8 for the discovery.

Reed said the case remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.