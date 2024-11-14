Oglesby hardware store to close

Thurman’s True Value Hardware, 164 W. Walnut St., Oglesby, is closing.

True Value, a 75-year-old hardware store brand, filed for bankruptcy in October and announced it was selling its operations to Do It Best. True Value said its stores will remain open, because they are not part of the bankruptcy proceedings. However, Hunter Thurman, a co-owner of the store, said on social media they decided to close the Oglesby store.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

