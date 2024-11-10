Man Streator police refer to as ‘Clyde’ jailed for violating pre-trial release

One of the suspects in a burglary-theft spree is back in custody.

Nicholas J. Huber, 36, of Streator was taken to La Salle County Jail at 8:33 a.m. Sunday. La Salle County Jail and Circuit Court records have not been updated – and Monday is a federal holiday – but preliminary reports show Huber is accused of violating conditions of pre-trial release.

Huber was expected to get a new detention hearing Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Streator police assigned Huber and Ashley Moats the “Bonnie & Clyde” moniker after a series of burglaries, primarily to unlocked vehicles, and to thefts from retail establishments. Moats, 32, of Streator faces seven felony counts led by burglary.

Huber had been out of custody because he pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to misdemeanor resisting a peace officer. In exchange for his plea, Huber was placed on conditional discharge with time served.

That was not a global resolution, however, and Huber remains charged with burglary and aggravated battery. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 27, but that was before he allegedly violated the terms of his release.