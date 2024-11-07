Layoff assistance workshops offered to Owens employees in Streator

Business Employment Skills Team Inc. is offering layoff assistance workshops for employees at OI Glass Containers in Streator who were recently notified of layoffs scheduled to begin before the end of 2024. (Derek Barichello)

Business Employment Skills Team Inc. is offering layoff assistance workshops for employees at O-I Glass Containers in Streator who were recently notified of layoffs scheduled to begin before the end of 2024.

The sessions will provide information on job search strategies, training programs and how to apply for unemployment benefits.

Workshops are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 and Nov. 15 at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

Assistance is provided by BEST Inc. and the Streator Public Library through a state funded grant secured by BEST Inc. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to people with disabilities.

For more information, contact Dianna Schuler at dianna_schuler@best-inc.org.

Additionally, Streator Chamber Executive Director Amber Miller will be available by appointment from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist in job searches.