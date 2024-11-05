Election information for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. (Scott Anderson)

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

Residents will be voting on president and vice president of the United States, U.S. House of Representatives, state senators, state representatives, county races, appellate and circuit court judges and referenda.

In La Salle County, voters will decide on state’s attorney, circuit clerk, recorder, coroner, auditor, board chairman and County Board seats. In Bureau County, voters will decide on state’s attorney, circuit clerk, coroner and County Board seats. The state’s attorney and circuit clerk races, along with County Board seats, will be decided in Putnam County.

To view ballots: in La Salle County; in Bureau County and Putnam County.

Here is a review of our election coverage.

To vote for a write-in candidate, residents must print the name of the write-in candidate on the line and darken the oval to the left of the name of the write-in candidate.