4 vie for La Salle County Board seats in La Salle-Peru area districts

La Salle County voters will elect a chairman and numerous seats on the La Salle County Board and numerous contested races. These include a race in Peru (District 11) and La Salle (District 13).

District 11 - Peru area

Gelinda Heller (Photo provided by Gelinda Heller)

Gelinda Heller

Heller, 65, is the Democratic incumbent, having been appointed to replace the late Joe Witczak. Prior to her appointment, Heller had no previous electoral experience. She was employed by XPO office for 19 years, and was a supervisor at Red Lobster for 21 years.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I am already performing the duties of a county board member. I have had excellent mentors in learning my position including several that have been both on the board and have served in other capacities for La Salle County. Some are current chairs of different committees. These are the same people that will continue to answer questions I have and continue to mentor in general in the future.

What are your top goals if you are elected?

1. Continuously monitor how our tax dollars are spent, preventing favoritism for special interest groups

2. Support economic development; making sure we bring in and support both large and small businesses

3. Promote expanding available healthcare for La Salle County

Thomas J. Templeton (Scott Anderson)

Tom Templeton

Thomas J. Templeton, 73, is a Republican and retired La Salle County sheriff. He ran for and won six terms as sheriff.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force I became a deputy sheriff in La Salle County. I progressed through the ranks and ultimately, I was elected sheriff. I served six consecutive terms as sheriff. As sheriff I managed a staff of more than 100 personnel and multimillion dollar budgets. I also oversaw the construction of an $18 million criminal justice center. This project expanded the sheriff’s office ability to ensure the safety of our residents and improve public service. I worked extensively with the county board during my terms as sheriff and gained invaluable experience as to the inner working of county government. I’ve seen firsthand where county government has succeeded and where it has fallen short. This unique vantage point has given me a keen understanding of how elements of government need to work together effectively to truly serve the people. This broad experience across multiple facets of government has prepared me to recognize what works and what doesn’t, and it is this perspective and experience that I will bring to the county board.

What are your top goals if you are elected?

1. If elected as a county board member, I will draw on my extensive background in government to ensure that we make thoughtful, well-informed decisions that will benefit our county for years to come. I believe that I can bring a fresh yet experienced voice to the county board. I look forward to helping to bring together our board and office holders in the exercise of our duties as county officials.

2. I firmly believe that through open discussion and healthy debate among board members we can arrive at solutions to issues that reflect the needs and interests of the citizens of our county. I am committed to working collaboratively with my fellow board members to move forward in a way that strengthens our infrastructure and improves service and ensures responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

3. Our county has a great deal of potential and I am eager to use my knowledge and experience to help guide it toward a brighter future, I am not running to maintain the status quo, but to advocate for positive changes that will benefit every resident of La Salle County. I refuse to compromise my integrity for political expediency or to appease special interests.

District 13 - La Salle area

Incumbent Mike Kasap, D-La Salle, is not seeking reelection. Republican Melody Burgess will face Democrat Alexandria “Ali” Braboy for Kasap’s seat.

Melody Burgess

Burgess, a La Salle Republican, did not complete a candidate questionnaire sent Oct. 21. She disregarded multiple messages. There was no comment or explanation provided.

However, the La Salle County Clerk’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Burgess has moved outside the district for which she is running. Burgess remains on the ballot and could win but she would have to resign her seat if she doesn’t live in the district, which would be filled by appointment.

Alexandria “Ali” Braboy (Photo provided by Ali Braboy)

Ali Braboy

Alexandria “Ali” Braboy, 30, is grant manager for City of Mendota. She has no electoral experience but was appointed to the La Salle Public Library Board, which she has served since 2022.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I am the best candidate for the job because I know the region’s strengths, struggles and opportunities. I will never stop advocating for our families.

I covered the La Salle County Board and Putnam County Board for three years as a La Salle NewsTribune journalist. I am knowledgeable about the county board position and the committees. At the newspaper, I also covered health, crime, education, court, the environment, Illinois Valley Community College and the cities of La Salle and Peru. I continue to read local, state and national news daily.

I am familiar with funding sources from state and federal agencies. After working for the newspaper, I have successfully written millions of dollars in grant applications for communities in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Livingston and Stark counties. These grant applications were for water and wastewater infrastructure, transportation, early childcare, after-school programs, library construction, downtown/tourism construction, demolishing abandoned homes and planning projects.

I am an Illinois Valley native and graduate of St. Bede Academy, Illinois Valley Community College and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

What are your top goals if elected?

1. There are about 209 homeless children in La Salle County (children who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence). Over 66% of La Salle Elementary students are low-income, and 51% of Peru Elementary students are low-income. We have to work to connect these families to agencies and resources that will ensure happy, healthy and safe lives. We have to work to bring high-quality careers to the area for these families.

2. I would like to determine current healthcare gaps and determine how the La Salle County Health Department can fill those gaps to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare for all people. Right now, I see that the area lacks specialists, female healthcare services, public transportation, adequate internet coverage and mental health services. Rural hospitals continue to close nationwide; we must figure out how to prevent this and provide the best healthcare possible.

3. There is a serious housing shortage. When housing is available, it is too expensive for the working class. I would like to create a partnership with the County and the Illinois Housing Development Authority to create more affordable housing for all. In addition, the Robert Hughett Towers (Housing Authority for La Salle County in La Salle for the low-income) are not acceptable living conditions. We need to provide acceptable housing for all residents.

I believe these goals are possible by leveraging grants and state and federal funding; making positive community development changes; increasing tourism efforts; working together with municipalities and nonprofit agencies; and continually advocating for La Salle County to our state and national leaders.