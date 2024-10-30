La Salle County Board has multiple contested races in Ottawa, Streator area

La Salle County voters will elect a chairman and numerous seats on the La Salle County Board and numerous contested races. These include five races in Ottawa, Streator and the county’s east end. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County voters will elect a chairman and numerous seats on the La Salle County Board and numerous contested races. These include five races in Ottawa, Streator and the county’s east end.

District 4

Beth Findley Smith (Photo provided by Beth Findley Smith)

Beth Findley Smith

Findley Smith, 39, the Republican incumbent, is a hydraulics engineer. Besides her current service on the La Salle County Board she has served as a township supervisor, township trustee and precinct committeeman

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

As a candidate for reelection to the county board, I bring extensive experience in local government at both the township and county levels. I have a strong understanding of the issues that matter most to our community, particularly high property taxes and public safety, which are at the forefront of voters’ concerns. I am a steadfast supporter of our sheriff’s department and advocate for necessary infrastructure improvements that benefit everyone in the county. During my term, I actively championed the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to address critical needs in my district. Notably, I helped secure $200,000 for the Village of Somonauk’s new sewer lift station, a vital infrastructure upgrade for our community. I am committed to transparency and actively engage with voters through social media, keeping constituents informed and involved. My dedication to this role and to our county’s progress makes me the best candidate for continued service on the board.

What are your top goals if you are elected?

Reduce Property Taxes: I will work to identify efficiencies and promote responsible budgeting to ease the tax burden on residents, ensuring we maintain essential services without unnecessary financial strain on families. Enhance Public Safety: Supporting our sheriff’s department is crucial. I’ll advocate for adequate resources and personnel to keep our community safe and secure. Improve Infrastructure: Investing in our roads, public facilities, and essential infrastructure, like sewer systems, will be a priority to ensure long-term stability and growth for our communities.

Christine Valenta (Photo provided by Christine Valenta)

Christine Valenta

Valenta is a 52-year-old corporate accountant with no previous electoral experience.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

With 27 years of extensive experience in corporate accounting, I have worked for multi-billion-dollar companies, both privately held and publicly traded corporations. In my career as a corporate accountant, I have overseen continuous improvement programs to streamline processes and procedures to increase efficiencies and reduce costs. This background in business and finance equips me to make meaningful contributions to the county board as soon as I am elected.

What are your top goals if you are elected?

If elected, my top goals would be to improve public safety and foster economic development.

As a resident of the far northeast corner of La Salle County for 24 years, I am familiar with the challenges the sheriff’s department has patrolling an area of over 1,100 square miles. Due to the SAFE-T Act, La Salle County has excess jail space and has reached agreements with Kane and Cook counties to house overflow inmates. The latest agreement will bring in $1.2 million in revenue over six months. I would like to see some of those funds funneled back into the sheriff’s office to hire deputies and increase patrols.

Having two Interstate highways running the length and width of our county, I believe we are primed for economic growth. The recent announcement of an Amazon last-mile delivery facility being constructed in Ottawa is just one example. It was great work by the City of Ottawa to land this project without any incentives even though the facility is being constructed in a TIF district. That being said, I would support the creation of TIF districts, when appropriate, to attract the type of investment Amazon is making in our community.

District 17

Doug Trager (Scott Anderson)

Doug Trager

Douglas Trager, the Democratic incumbent, is a retiree who has previously served on the Marseilles School Board.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I believe my prior work experience and my on-going County Board experience enable me to give my district the best possible representation.

What are your top goals if reelected?

My goal is to represent my constituents in a positive and non-partisan manner, and to provide an effective voice for all of the people in my district.

Kristy Donnelly

Kristy Donnelly

Kristy Donnelly, 51, a Republican is an instructional designer at HID Global. She has no previous electoral experience.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

As a candidate for the county board, my fresh perspective and deep commitment to our community make me the ideal choice for the job. While I may not have held office before, I bring a wealth of real-world experience that allows me to understand the challenges our residents face. I’ve worked hard throughout my life, and I’m not entrenched in the political status quo. Instead, I hope to offer innovative ideas and a dedication to real, practical solutions.

I’m running because we need new voices who will listen, collaborate, and take action—not just talk. My focus is on ensuring that families, seniors, veterans, and farmers all have a voice at the table. I’m committed to responsible budgeting, fair property taxes, improving public safety, and promoting economic development that benefits every corner of our county.

By electing me, you’re choosing someone with a passion for public service, a dedication to making our community better, and a fresh approach that will break through the stagnation and deliver real results for the people who live here. It’s time for new leadership, and I’m ready to serve.

What are your top goals if elected?

Responsible Budgeting: A responsible budget ensures that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently and transparently. If elected, I will focus on reducing wasteful spending while investing in critical services like education, public safety, and infrastructure. My goal is to make every dollar count by ensuring that funds are allocated where they have the most impact, without burdening taxpayers with unnecessary expenses. Responsible budgeting will lead to long-term financial stability and a stronger, more resilient community.

Promote Economic Development for Small Towns: Revitalizing our local economy is essential for long-term growth, especially in our small towns. My goal is to attract new businesses and support existing ones, creating jobs and boosting local incomes. I will focus on policies that help small businesses thrive, support local farmers, and encourage sustainable economic development that benefits every resident. By fostering a strong economy, we’ll improve the quality of life and create opportunities for future generations.

Enhance Public Safety: A safe community is essential for its well-being, and I’m committed to ensuring our law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency responders have the tools and support they need. By prioritizing community engagement, enhanced training programs, and proactive emergency preparedness, we can reduce crime and respond effectively to emergencies. The distinct safety needs of city and rural areas need to be met, ensuring that every resident, regardless of location, feels protected and confident in the services they rely on.

District 18

Lloyd Chapman (Photo provided by Lloyd Chapman)

Lloyd Chapman

Chapman, 78, a Republican, is a realtor and appraiser who has previously served as a precinct committeeman.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Ottawa has been special to me. I was born and raised in Ottawa and a citizen for over 70 years. Additionally, a businessman for the past 51 years, on staff at the First Presbyterian Church, past teacher, member of Ottawa Special Events Committee, Ottawa Kiwanis Club President, Great Grandfather, organized several local music events and a member of the Ottawa Freedom Association.

My community business and activity involvement has helped me become familiar with the people of Ottawa. It has given me an understanding of their struggles to make ends meet. To survive in business, it meant that taking care of my customers was very important. Additionally, where and how to spend my money was paramount. There were many things I had to do without to survive.

I feel these learned values will help me understand my constituents needs and wants. It gives me a good understanding on how your La Salle County tax dollars should or should not be spent. My goal is save the tax payers money and lower taxes.

What are your goals if elected?

1) Hold the line on taxes

2) Maintain a safe environment

3) Work with other county board members and residents to make La Salle County the best county it can be.

Thomas R. Miller (Photo provided by Thomas R. Miller)

Tom Miller

Thomas R. Miller, 71, is a Democrat and retiree who has served as a precinct committeeman (Executive Board Member on Various Professional, Fraternal, and, Ad Hoc Committees)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

We need Folks involved in Our Community, bring our experience forward as a guide solidifying our County’s leadership in Illinois. Ottawa and our adjoining communities are great places to raise a Family. We have been blessed with supportive individuals, Families, and Groups; whether they be extended Relatives, Congregations, or, Schools. Life is better when we cooperate to create a positive growth environment. My employment with local Industry, Municipal Activity, and involvement with various Student-Athletics helped established an appreciation of our community’s value.

What are your top goals if you are elected?

There are many challenges confronting La Salle County; healthy rivalries, with competitive proposals at times, can produce a beneficial atmosphere which better serves this community. I will be engaged with any committee assigned, accept credible advice, and, not avoid conversation with individuals because they were photographed wearing a peculiar hat.

District 19

Incumbent LouAnne Carretto, D-Ottawa, is not running again. Her seat will be filled by Republican James Bailey or Democrat Olivia Romine.

James Bailey (Photo provided by James Bailey)

James Bailey

Bailey, 47, is a Republican and tax accountant who has served as a precinct committeeman in Kendall and La Salle counties.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

As a candidate for the county board, my unique perspective as a tax accountant and commitment to our community make me the ideal choice for the job. I bring a wealth of experience that allows me to understand the challenges our residents face. I’ve worked hard throughout my life, and I’m not entrenched in the political status quo. Instead, I hope to offer new ideas and a dedication to real, practical affordable solutions.

What are your top goals if you are elected?

Economic Development: Push to bring new businesses to La Salle County to bring jobs and reduce unemployment

Property taxes: Identity duplication of services to reduce waste and share resources with other governmental bodies to streamline available resources

Healthcare: Advocate to keep and bring healthcare close to home and expand access to vital services

Olivia Romine (Annette Barr For Shaw Local News)

Olivia Romine

Romine, 68, of Ottawa is a Democrat. I’m 68 years young and I’m a retired teacher and principal. I currently work for the state of Illinois as a home health aide part time.I’ve never held any political office.

I feel I’m best qualified for the job because I’ve dealt with a variety of people in my life. I’ve worked in public school, jails, psychiatric hospital, non for profits, social service agencies. I can bring a fresh new voice to the board.

My top goals are to keep La Salle County Nursing Home open, support increased access to all health care, support economic development across the county

District 25

Ronald Blue (Photo provided by Ronald )

Ronald Blue

Blue, 64, the Republican incumbent, is a retired truck driver

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Because I will continue keeping the La Salle County residents’ best interest in mind, when voting on all issues that come before me.

What are your top goals if you are elected?

My No. 1 goal is to get the other county board members and the County board Chairman to have more communication with each other before voting on important issues.

My other goal is to work with the other county board members to hopefully find a way to cut some spending and lower taxes.

I would also like to find a way to keep solar farms from taking up prime farmland.

Fred Nimke (Photo provided by La Salle County Democrats)

Fred Nimke

Nimke, 69, is a Democrat since age 18. He is a former carpenter who joined the Carpenter’s Union as an apprentice in 1973 and retired in 2010. I am currently an honorary member.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I feel that my experience in the local construction industry, my caring for those in need (he volunteers with the Streator Ramp Builders and also with the Streatorland Food Pantry) and my commitment to try to make La Salle County a safer, more desirable and less expensive place to live makes me your candidate of choice.

What are your top goals if you are elected?

My goal as your County Board representative is to support and encourage Economic Development and more Affordable Housing. I will work to find fair solutions to stop the never-ending Property Tax Increases. There has to be a way to reduce this burden that has been placed on the La Salle County taxpayers.