Bureau County state’s attorney, coroner candidates share their pledges in Princeton forum

Bureau County State's Attorney candidates Dan Anderson and Bradley Popurella speak to a crowd during a candidates forum on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Moose Lodge in Princeton. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Bureau County needs a new state’s attorney to succeed Tom Briddick. The county’s appointed coroner is seeking her first election. Voters will have contested races for both posts in the Nov. 5 election.

All four suitors made their cases for election at a candidates forum Wednesday at the Princeton Moose Lodge. Candidates are listed here in alphabetical order.

Dan Anderson, Republican candidate for state’s attorney

Bureau County State's Attorney Candidate Dan Anderson speaks to the crowd during a candidates forum on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Moose Lodge in Princeton. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Profile

Grew up in Princeton, graduated Princeton High School in 1996. Earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in 2000 and law degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2003. Began his legal career with Russell, English, Scoma & Beneke in Princeton and spent the past 17 years with the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is a married father of three.

Key proposal

Anderson wants to establish a walk-in policy. Currently, a resident who comes in with a concern or problem is directed to visit the relevant police department. He favors a “more user-friendly system” where the state’s attorney staff will collect the information and tender it to the police.

Pledges

Cases involving a victim would get priority trial settings over crimes against society, such as drug-dealing

Wants to add specialty courts, or venues to address specific issues such as drug courts and, especially, a veterans court. “We need to catch up to some of the counties that have these. Bureau County does not.”

Wants to bolster outreach with drug and mental health support groups and to consider, where necessary, alternatives to incarceration. “The solution isn’t always to throw someone in jail.”

Quote

“My mantra as prosecutor is to be tough but fair. You have be true to your convictions and go after the people who need it. You have to be fair, as well.”

Brad Popurella, Democratic candidate for state’s attorney

Bureau County State's Attorney candidate Brad Popurella speaks to the crowd during a candidates forum on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Moose Lodge in Princeton. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Profile

Raised in Oglesby, graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned a law degree from Northern Illinois College of Law in 2001. He has civil and criminal experience including stints at the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and, since 2014, the Bureau County Public Defender’s Office. He is a married father of two in Spring Valley.

Key proposal

Popurella wants to boost outreach to young people, go into schools and build up DARE programs and steer kids away from drug abuse and toward proactive goals and interests.

Pledges

Wants to restore the Crime Stoppers tip line and increase public input iin locating fugitives and solving crimes.

Favors the fast-tracking of cases involving seniors, children and other vulnerable victims, particularly victims of violent crime.

Pledges to meet regularly with police departments, learn what resources they need and provide for their support.

Quotes

“I will support the police, get behind them, give them the tools they need. They’re not getting that support.”

Lexi Wamhoff, Democratic candidate for coroner

Bureau County Coroner Candidate Alexandria “Lexi” Wamhoff speaks to the crowd during a candidates forum on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Moose Lodge in Princeton. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Profile

Graduated DePaul University and served two years as deputy coroner and nine months as coroner since the retirement of predecessor Janice Wamhoff, her grandmother. Making her first bid for office.

Pledges

Seeks to digitize office records, which currently are handwritten or printed out

Will write grant proposals to fund office improvements and update the office vehicle, as well as seeking funds to aid affiliated agencies such as EMS units

Seeks grant funding to establish an off-site facility or morgue

Improve social media outreach to improve public safety tips and to convey emergency resources

Quote

“It does not matter the age of a child that passes, a baby, a teenager or a grown man. Every mother I’ve dealt with has had the same reaction: they just want to hold their baby. And I think that’s one of (my) greatest privileges is to be able to witness that love.”

Kurt Workman, Republican candidate for coroner

Bureau County Coroner Candidate Kurt Workman talks to the crowd during a candidates forum on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Moose Lodge in Princeton. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Profile

Princeton native, attended Illinois Valley Community College and Tiskilwa resident. Emergency dispatcher who has served more than 30 years as a first-responder.

Pledges

Wants to establish a rotation of responding funeral homes to ensure equal participation

Establish a clergy network to ensure prompt pastoral care to the bereaved.

Replace the coroner’s vehicle, which he deems unfit for transporting the deceased, and to reduce reliance on ambulances for such transport.

Better utilization and training for deputy coroners. Cut down on time that police, fire and EMS have to remain in the scene.

Quote

“I’ve almost always had a pager on my hip. You go out that door not knowing what you’re heading into. You go to bed at night with your shoes, sox and outfit ready so you can jump up and go out the door.”

Early voting schedule

Bureau County residents may vote early 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4 at the Bureau County Courthouse, 700 S. Main St., Princeton. The courthouse will be open for early voting 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

Residents also may vote early 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, Oct. 21 to Nov. 1 at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave. Early voting will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, at Spring Valley City Hall, 215 N. Greenwood St.