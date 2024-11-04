La Salle County grand jury: November 4, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Monday and returned the following indictments:
- Stephanie Banasiak, 34, of Streator (burglary);
- Joseph W. Turner, 21, of Mendota (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer);
- Bart W. Larsen, 54, of Mendota (driving while revoked);
- Aric D. Kain, 50, of Ottawa (driving while revoked);
- Stephen L. Spillman, 19, of Somonauk (aggravated battery);
- Benjamin E. Durdan, 40, of La Salle (forgery);
- Nakesa S. Winston, 47, of Ottawa (aggravated battery);
- Jason J. Pegues, 39, homeless (two counts of criminal trespass to a residence);
- Jose G. Ramirez, 22, of DePue (aggravated DUI);
- Allen D. Derby, 43, of Ottawa (unalwful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);
- Salvador Rojas Silva, 39, of Leland (reckless discharge of a firearm);
- Ryan M. Salyers, 33, of Streator (three counts of aggravated DUI);
- Joshua M. Trahan, 42, homeless (disorderly conduct);
- Jesse W. Walbridge, 31, of La Salle (aggravated battery);
- Trenton J. Schultheis, 24, of La Salle (burglary; two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding; two counts of DUI);
- Justin E. Qasem, 19, of Spring Valley (mob action);
- Davion K. Douglas, 20, of Spring Valley (mob action);
- William J. Vargas, 19, of Spring Valley (mob action);
- Demitruce S. Saunders, 24, homeless (disarming a peace officer; resisting a peace officer).