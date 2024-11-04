November 04, 2024
La Salle County grand jury: November 4, 2024

By Tom Collins
A La Salle County grand jury convened Monday and returned the following indictments.

  • Stephanie Banasiak, 34, of Streator (burglary);
  • Joseph W. Turner, 21, of Mendota (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer);
  • Bart W. Larsen, 54, of Mendota (driving while revoked);
  • Aric D. Kain, 50, of Ottawa (driving while revoked);
  • Stephen L. Spillman, 19, of Somonauk (aggravated battery);
  • Benjamin E. Durdan, 40, of La Salle (forgery);
  • Nakesa S. Winston, 47, of Ottawa (aggravated battery);
  • Jason J. Pegues, 39, homeless (two counts of criminal trespass to a residence);
  • Jose G. Ramirez, 22, of DePue (aggravated DUI);
  • Allen D. Derby, 43, of Ottawa (unalwful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);
  • Salvador Rojas Silva, 39, of Leland (reckless discharge of a firearm);
  • Ryan M. Salyers, 33, of Streator (three counts of aggravated DUI);
  • Joshua M. Trahan, 42, homeless (disorderly conduct);
  • Jesse W. Walbridge, 31, of La Salle (aggravated battery);
  • Trenton J. Schultheis, 24, of La Salle (burglary; two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding; two counts of DUI);
  • Justin E. Qasem, 19, of Spring Valley (mob action);
  • Davion K. Douglas, 20, of Spring Valley (mob action);
  • William J. Vargas, 19, of Spring Valley (mob action);
  • Demitruce S. Saunders, 24, homeless (disarming a peace officer; resisting a peace officer).
