Streator officials navigate challenges after Owens-Brockway factory closure

Streator officials are optimistic about the future despite the closure of the Owens-Brockway glass factory, which will result in 152 job losses, as they explore new economic opportunities and support resources for affected workers. (Derek Barichello)

Streator City Manager David Plyman said officials will be reaching out to Owens-Brockway in the wake of an announcement the factory will close, resulting in 152 job losses.

City officials remain optimistic about the future as they explore economic opportunities and support resources for affected workers.

Plyman said the city had no advance notice of the closure but it is exploring development opportunities for the facility, with no firm plan at the moment.

“We’ll reach out to the company soon to understand their timeline and discuss potential plans for the property,” Plyman said.

Plyman said the most important immediate goal is to try and help the displaced employees find work. The closure is scheduled to take place on or after Nov. 18, according to a report provided to the state of Illinois.

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act report given to the state, all employees affected by the layoffs will continue to receive full pay and benefits through Dec. 20. Additional compensation may be available depending on company policy and collective bargaining agreements with labor unions.

Plyman said the nonprofit group Business Employment Skills Team, which operates in La Salle County, assists laid off workers, may organize job fairs to help the displaced employees find new opportunities, as it successfully did in 2022 after the plant shut down one of its two furnaces.

Regardless, those now looking for work can still go to BEST’s website to use their resources.

In a statement through her Facebook page, Mayor Tara Bedei emphasized how important the factory is to Streator’s history and economy.

“Nearly every family from Streator has a tie to this plant or one of our other glass manufacturers,” Bedei said. “Over the years this business has contributed substantially to Streator’s economy from income to local families and that dollar then being spent at our other businesses.”

Owens-Brockway opened as the Streator Bottle & Glass Co. in 1881, as Streator was once a hotspot for many glass factories in the U.S., contributing significantly to the local economy while providing jobs for residents.

In her statement, Bedei highlighted recent instances where closed businesses in Streator have paved a way for new opportunities.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” she said. “Recently, Flink closed, but Alloy Specialties is opening their place. The former Plymouth Tube plant is now home to ViperLite trailers. Even the old Thatcher’s glass plant is home to several businesses. When Anchor’s last repair shop closed in the last few years, Coras expanded and moved into their place. As such, I remain hopeful that this isn’t the end of the book, but the beginning of a new chapter.”