Owens-Illinois in Streator to lay off employees after it plans to shut down one of its furnaces

Owens-Illinois glass factory in Streator will idle one of its two glass furnaces indefinitely beginning Jan. 1.

The company said the result of the shut down will lead to an indefinite amount of layoffs to the plant’s workforce. The company has filed the proper notice paperwork in compliance with the Illinois WARN Act. This requires employers with 75 or more full-time employees to give workers and state and local government officials 60 days advance notice of a plant closing or mass layoff.

The WARN notice was not posted to the state’s website as of Monday, and The Times has requested the document. The number of layoffs was not announced.

Owens-Illinois released this statement Monday: “O-I is committed to being the most innovative, sustainable and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging solutions. Our ability to lead and transform the industry requires continuous evaluation of our operational capabilities to match market trends ... "

“This shift enables O-I to focus upon improving the capabilities of the second furnace to meet the needs of our diverse customer base,” the company said in its statement. “This will result in the indefinite layoff of a portion of the plant’s workforce. There are no projections of when the impacted workers may be recalled. We are working closely with union leadership to support team members impacted by this action.”

O-I is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, and serves as a partner of food and beverage brands across the world. The company employees about 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries. O-I achieved net sales of $6.4 billion in 2021.

According to a 2019 figure, Owens-Illinois employed about 300 workers.