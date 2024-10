A crash involving a sedan and a semi-truck resulted in a death Tuesday on Route 18 near the Putnam and La Salle counties line.

A fire resulted from the crash, according to the Illinois State Police. Route 18 was shut down between Route 89 in Magnolia to East First Street in Lostant.