County clerks bet on turnout above 70%, early voting ‘busy’ in the Illinois Valley

Early voting is brisk throughout the Illinois Valley – roughly even with the robust early voting in 2020 – and county clerks anticipate turnout well above 70%. (Scott Anderson)

Early voting is brisk throughout the Illinois Valley – roughly even with the robust early voting in 2020 – and county clerks anticipate turnout well above 70%.

Bureau County Clerk Matt Eggers said Friday his office has recorded “between 1,500 and 1,600 early votes so far.” That’s on pace for a projected 3,000, which would come in about 20% below the 3,500 early votes recorded in 2020.

While the presidency is shaping up to be the biggest draw, contested races for Bureau County state’s attorney and coroner as well as a few local referendums will keep early voters coming and result in final turnout close to the last presidential election.

“I’m projecting between a 70% to 75% turnout in this election,” Eggers said. “In 2020, we had a 74.45% turnout. So far, with how busy early voting has been, I am hoping for a similar turnout if not larger.”

Putnam County Clerk and Recorder Tina Dolder is taking the over on that bet.

Dolder said early voting has “definitely been higher” than in 2020. Besides the presidency, Putnam County has a referendum on school construction with a $34 million price tag, which is further spurring early activity and no doubt will blast voter turnout past 80% come Election Day.

“I was shooting for 82% (turnout) but now I’m thinking between 86% and 88%,” Dolder said. “It’s been crazy.”

In La Salle County, Clerk Jennifer Ebner recorded 4,700 early voters through Friday, Oct. 25. Comparative data from 2020 was not accessible, Ebner said.

“I am thinking the final turnout for this election is going to be near 80%,” she said.

Ebner further noted that moving the early voting to the Emergency Management Agency building (the county’s lower level is under construction) has been no impediment.

“I do not believe the early voting being in the other building instead of the basement has had any effect on the turn out,” she said. “People are giving good feedback on the set up over there.”