October 24, 2024
NewsElection 2024SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Streator Youth Soccer, Ottawa Soccer Club award 2024 championships

By Shaw Local News Network
Local Sports Digest

Local Digest (Shaw Local News Network)

Youth soccer champs crowned

Both Ottawa Soccer Club and Streator Youth Soccer crowned its 2024 city champions with season-ending tournaments.

In Ottawa, it was the inaugural Two Rivers Cup Tournament. Champions included: U8 Blue – Cantlin Law; U8 Orange – Steve’s Bakery; U10 Blue – First Baptist Church; U10 Orange – B.A.S.H.; and U12 – Bill Walsh.

In Streator, it was the venerable Desi McCullagh Memorial Tournament. Champions were: U8 – 3rd Street Cafe; U10 – Bromley & Brown; U12 – CMJ Tree Service; U15 – Hatzer & Son.

Have a Question about this article?