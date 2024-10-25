Streator Youth Soccer, Ottawa Soccer Club award 2024 championships

Youth soccer champs crowned

Both Ottawa Soccer Club and Streator Youth Soccer crowned its 2024 city champions with season-ending tournaments.

In Ottawa, it was the inaugural Two Rivers Cup Tournament. Champions included: U8 Blue – Cantlin Law; U8 Orange – Steve’s Bakery; U10 Blue – First Baptist Church; U10 Orange – B.A.S.H.; and U12 – Bill Walsh.

In Streator, it was the venerable Desi McCullagh Memorial Tournament. Champions were: U8 – 3rd Street Cafe; U10 – Bromley & Brown; U12 – CMJ Tree Service; U15 – Hatzer & Son.