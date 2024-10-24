Amazon Last-Mile Delivery Facility coming to Ottawa, spanning 50,800 square feet

The city of Ottawa announced Thursday the arrival of a new Amazon Last-Mile Delivery Facility, set to be constructed in the Ottawa Industrial Park. (Scott Anderson)

The city of Ottawa announced Thursday the arrival of a new Amazon Last-Mile Delivery Facility, set to be constructed in the Ottawa Industrial Park.

The 50,800-square-foot warehouse will be a critical addition to Amazon’s regional logistics network, helping streamline package delivery to residents and businesses across the region.

This facility will operate as a “last-mile” hub, where large volumes of parcels will be sorted and dispatched into separate delivery trucks, allowing for efficient and timely delivery to nearby areas. The construction of the warehouse recently began, marking a milestone in Ottawa’s ongoing efforts to foster economic growth and enhance infrastructure, the mayor said in a Thursday news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to Ottawa,” Mayor Robb Hasty said. “This new facility will not only create jobs but also place Ottawa at the heart of a cutting-edge logistics network, benefiting both our community and the broader region.”

The Ottawa City Council approved in August the sale of a piece of property at U.S. 6/Route 71 and Technology Drive, but did not provide any details at the time of the sale. Hasty said at that time the agreement with Ryan Companies U.S. Inc. contained a non-disclosure clause, and that the city will “hopefully very soon” be able to disclose the nature of the transaction.

The new facility represents a strategic investment in Ottawa’s industrial sector and is expected to generate a range of employment opportunities, from warehouse operations to delivery services, the city said.

Ottawa officials said they are committed to supporting Amazon through every phase of development, ensuring a seamless construction process and integration into the local economy.

“This last mile facility will allow us to better serve customers in Ottawa and the surrounding region,” senior manager of economic development for Amazon Kyle DeGiulio said. “We’re grateful for our partnership with the city of Ottawa and look forward to sharing more details about this facility and the good jobs we’ll offer in the future.”

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce issued a statement of congratulations Thursday.

“Congratulations to the City of Ottawa on this exciting announcement,” said Ottawa Area Chamber Executive Director Jay McCracken. “Our Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce looks forward to working closely with the city of Ottawa and Amazon as we continue to support business growth and development in our Ottawa area.”